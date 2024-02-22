Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Model Tania Singh Death: IPL Star Abhishek Sharma Summoned By Police In Death Case

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Surat stated that preliminary investigation findings indicate that Tania Singh was friends with Abhishek Sharma.

Republic Entertainment Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Model Tania Singh, who had been pursuing modeling and fashion designing for the past 2 years, allegedly died by suicide on February 20. The model was found dead at her apartment on Vesu Road in Surat. She was 28. Following this incident, the police launched an initial inquiry to determine what caused her premature death. Additionally, the police confirmed that cricketer Abhishek Sharma, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has a connection with the case and will be summoned for the investigation.

Surat ACP confirms Abhishek Sharma’s involvement in Tania Singh's death case

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Surat, V R Malhotra, stated on Wednesday that preliminary investigation findings indicate that Singh was friends with Abhishek and had messaged him on WhatsApp but received no response.

 

“We have so far learned this much that the cricketer was friends with the deceased. More details will be known in the investigation… We have not contacted the cricketer yet but we will send him a notice,” said the ACP.

More about Tania Singh’s death case

Tania Singh also worked in event planning and fashion designing. She had been in contact with Abhishek a few months prior, and she has multiple photos of him on social media. The model was found dead at her home in Vesu, a posh neighborhood of Surat. Her death is suspected to have been the result of a love affair, and the police are looking into her call details. No suicide note has been found, which led it to be registered as a case of accidental death.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:24 IST

