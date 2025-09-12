Jaan Kumar Sanu Takes A Dig at Kunickaa Sadanand And Her Son Ayaan, Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand has recently been attracting attention for her explosive expositions on the show, where she openly discussed her torrid affair with singer Kumar Sanu while he was still married to his first wife.

Recently, Kunickaa's son Ayaan too talked about the controversial past of the actress and addressed her romance with Kumar Sanu. In an interview, Ayaan said, "She genuinely loves the artiste. She doesn’t love the man anymore, I can promise. And my mother isn’t the obsessive type. It isn’t an ego thing. When I googled him and asked her about him, she said, ‘He was a very important man in my life. I used to look at him as a soulmate, and everyone should experience that kind of love once in their life. It was toxic. Very, very toxic.

While the interview went viral, it seems, Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, isn't too impressed with Ayaan's statement. He recently took to Instagram and posted a video where he said that his mother has not lived a life where he has to make efforts to repair her image. He further continued that he cannot say the same for his father, but his mother has definitely not done anything. He also said that this is his mother's truth and she should be allowed to share it. In the short video, he also stressed on the importance of telling the truth, or one runs the risk of becoming a pathological liar, clearly taking a dig at Kunickaa Sadanand and her son. He captioned the post, "PR Prachaar for Damage control : A story as old as time 😂🤣💀

Pura video dekhna DOSTO 🫶🏻#BB19 #jks #jaankumarsanu"

Earlier too, Jaan had left an explosive comment on Kunickaa's 8-month-old video, where she claimed that rapes do not happen in Bollywood and it is women in the industry who throw themselves at directors to advance their careers. The statement did not go down well with netizens or Jaan. He commented on the video, “She did this herself her whole life. With married men and whoever she could get her hands on. Mooh kholna nahi hai zyada. Bahot dhotiya khul jaayenge phir.”