More Viral Than Dhurandhar! New Dad Breaks Into FA9LA Dance To Celebrate Daughter's Birth, Yami Gautam Reacts

While Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is going all guns blazing at the box office, its cultural impact on the viewers has also been significant. Many have reacted strongly to how terrorism targeted at India is depicted with realism and rawness. Others are creating reels imitating characters like Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) and Hamza Ali (Ranveer Singh) from the film.

Dhurandhar released on December 5 | Image: X

A video of playful recreation of Akshaye's dance in one of the scenes from Dhurandhar has gone viral. It shows a new father celebrating the birth of his daughter in the hospital. In the viral clip, the family of the newborn carried her in their arms as Bahranini rapper Flipperachi's FA9LA plays in the background. The excited new dad also breaks into a move, imitates Akshaye's dance in Dhurandhar to the same track and joins in the celebration.

Advertisement

Netizens who have chanced upon this video have hailed this man as the ultimate winner of the FA9LA trend. A similar sentiment was echoed by Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar's wife Yami Gautam, who reacted to the video of the new dad dancing to the movie's track, saying, "Hands down, winner (sic)." The Haq actress also dropped a heart emoji with her message.

"Same BGM. Completely different emotion. Still a winner. The New born entry just became unforgettable (sic)," commented an X user. Another one wrote, "What a #Dhurandhar performance by baby's family? Perfect idea & execution (sic)."

Advertisement