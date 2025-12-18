Updated 18 December 2025 at 16:39 IST
More Viral Than Dhurandhar! New Dad Breaks Into FA9LA Dance To Celebrate Daughter's Birth, Yami Gautam Reacts
A video of playful recreation of Akshaye Khanna's dance in one of the scenes from Dhurandhar by a new father has gone viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
While Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is going all guns blazing at the box office, its cultural impact on the viewers has also been significant. Many have reacted strongly to how terrorism targeted at India is depicted with realism and rawness. Others are creating reels imitating characters like Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) and Hamza Ali (Ranveer Singh) from the film.
A video of playful recreation of Akshaye's dance in one of the scenes from Dhurandhar has gone viral. It shows a new father celebrating the birth of his daughter in the hospital. In the viral clip, the family of the newborn carried her in their arms as Bahranini rapper Flipperachi's FA9LA plays in the background. The excited new dad also breaks into a move, imitates Akshaye's dance in Dhurandhar to the same track and joins in the celebration.
Advertisement
Netizens who have chanced upon this video have hailed this man as the ultimate winner of the FA9LA trend. A similar sentiment was echoed by Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar's wife Yami Gautam, who reacted to the video of the new dad dancing to the movie's track, saying, "Hands down, winner (sic)." The Haq actress also dropped a heart emoji with her message.
"Same BGM. Completely different emotion. Still a winner. The New born entry just became unforgettable (sic)," commented an X user. Another one wrote, "What a #Dhurandhar performance by baby's family? Perfect idea & execution (sic)."
Advertisement
FA9LA is a Bahrani rap song used in Dhurandhar soundtrack in one of the scenes featuring Akshaye. From 70 lakh views on YouTube soon after the movie released, the track now stands at 14 million views. YouTube India also commented on the official song video on the streaming platform, writing, "Thank you Lord Akshaye Khanna for introducing us to this banger (sic)." The post has been liked by the original artist Flipperachi.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 16:37 IST