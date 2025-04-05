Most-Followed Instagram Handles Of The World: Only 5 Indian Celebs In Top 50

The Instagram popularity of celebs can be known through the list of the most followed personalities on the social media networking app. There are several Indians in the list of top 50 and top 100 most followed Instagram handles worldwide. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian celeb on Instagram, with 271.03 millions followers. As of now, Instagram itself has the most follower profile in the world and for an individual, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed person on the networking app and Selena Gomez is the most-followed female on Instagram with 421.18 million followers.