Most-Followed Instagram Handles Of The World: Only 5 Indian Celebs In Top 50

The Instagram popularity of celebs can be known through the list of the most followed personalities on the social media networking app. There are several Indians in the list of top 50 and top 100 most followed Instagram handles worldwide. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian celeb on Instagram, with 271.03 millions followers. As of now, Instagram itself has the most follower profile in the world and for an individual, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed person on the networking app and Selena Gomez is the most-followed female on Instagram with 421.18 million followers.
Virat's Insta handle falls behind many popular international sports celebs in terms of popularity. The first and the second most followed Instagram handles are Cristiano Ronaldo (651.45 million) and Lionel Messi (505.05 million). Other most followed handles on Instagram in top 10 are Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce and Khloe Kardashian.
Shraddha Kapoor is the most followed Indian actor on Instagram with 94.2 million followers. She is followed by PM Narendra Modi, who has 92.54 million followers, Priyanka Chopra (92.5 million) and Alia Bhatt (86.26 million).
Other Indians who have bagged a spot the list of 100 most followed handles on Instagram are:
Deepika Padukone - 80.41 million (53th position)
Katrina Kaif - 80.41 million (54th position)
Neha Kakkar - 72.7 million (57th position)
Urvashi Rautela - 72.72 million (67th position)
Jacqueline Fernandez - 71.02 million (70th position)
Salman Khan - 69.83 million (72th position)
Anushka Sharma - 68.96 million (74th position)
Akshay Kumar - 67.15 million (76th position)
Disha Patani - 61.36 million (93rd position)
