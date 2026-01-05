Updated 5 January 2026 at 12:42 IST
Jana Nayagan To Not Release On Pongal? Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film Faces CBFC Hurdle, Advance Booking Yet To Open In Tamil Nadu
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release on January 9, coinciding with Pongal, but the CBFC certification for the movie is still pending.
Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is one of the most anticipated regional movies of the year. The Tamil film is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal and Sankranti holidays. However, the censor formalities of the movie are still pending, making fans worried about its timely release.
As per Sacnilk, the advanced booking collection of Jana Nayagan is yet to open in its home state, Tamil Nadu. This is because the CBFC is yet to clear the movie for theatrical release. As per the trade tracking website, the pending certificate, despite the release date drawing close, has sent theatre owners into a panic. There is already a problem of allocation of shows, as several movies are releasing on the same day, including Prabhas's The Raja Saab and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi.
Theatres in Tamil Nadu are reportedly refraining from allocating shows to Jana Nayagan in preparation to avoid last-minute scheduling changes, in case the movie's release faces a delay. As per reports, the Censor Board has asked the makers of Jana Nayagan to make some changes to the movie, including dialogue modifications. Until the changes are made, the advance booking for Jana Nayagan will not commence in Tamil Nadu.
However, it must be noted that such last minute acquring of CBFC certificate is not uncommon for regional movies. Especially in high-profile releases, it is common for films to face minor delays in certification. Since the buzz around Jana Nayagan is massive, it is unlikely that the movie would skip its scheduled Pongal release.
The advance booking collection for Jana Nayagan in Tamil Nadu is likely to open from today, 5 days before the movie's release. Adittionaly, the pre-sales for the movie have already commenced in Karnataka, Kerala and overseas, and the initial response to the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been unprecedented.
