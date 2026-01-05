Dhurandhar: 5 Reasons That Make The Ranveer Singh Starrer's ₹1200 Crore Box Office Feat Exemplary

Dhurandhar hit the big screens exactly a month back, on December 5. Though the anticipation around the film was high, and the word of mouth for the movie was positive, no one could have predicted the annihilation at the box office that Ranveer Singh starrer is still upto. Ever since its release, not only has the movie drawn audiences to housefull theatres, but it has also rewritten every record ever made in the industry. Within a month of release, the film has broken more than 30 box office records and has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi language film ever and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.

Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

The Aditya Dhar directorial achieved all this and more after defying all odds and going against all rules that were previosuly known for business in the industry. While there were movies before Dhurandhar and will certainly be after it, which would break more records and perhaps reach greater heights, the box office run of the espionage thriller is not only stellar, but a history lesson - here are 5 reasons why.

1. Dhurandhar is an ‘A’ rated movie



Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the second part of Dhurandhar will release on March 19

The Aditya Dhar directorial features several hyperviolent and gory scenes, which led to the movie being certified as ‘Adult only’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This automatically limited the audience for the movie. Cinegoers who took a trip to the theatre with family were restricted from watching the movie. Despite this, Dhurandhar went on to break box office records. Such a phenomenon was previously seen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, but that film could not amass a total as mammoth as Dhurandhar.

2. Single language release



Unlike other pan-Indian films, Dhurandhar released only in Hindi

In the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies of all time, Dhurandhar has clinched the fourth spot. More interesntingly, the Ranveer Singh starrer is the only movie in the top 10 films that got a single language release. While the film was available with subtitles in other parts of the country, the movie did not get the pan-India release, like most movies do lately. Other movies on the list, like Pushpa 2, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, Jawan and Kantara, were all released in multiple languages, which contributed to their business at the box office. Dhurandhar achieved big in business despite being released only in Hindi. However, owing to popular demand, the second part of the film, scheduled to release on March 19, will be released in several languages.



3. Long runtime and big releases

Ranveer Singh plays the role of an Indian spy in Dhurandhar, set in Pakistan's Lyaari | Image: X

Another challenge faced by Dhurandhar that was expected to hinder its business was the long runtime. With more than 3 hours long, the movie was one of the lengthiest in Bollywood in recent times. Despite the tedious length and in times of shorter attention spans, the movie continued to script history at the box office. Not just this, the theatrical run of Dhurandhar was also hindered by the release of other anticipated movies such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. However, none could stop the domination of Ranveer Singh's film even after a month.

4. No holiday release



Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

Usually, big-budget, large-scale movies such as Dhurandhar get a holiday release, preferably on Diwali or another national holiday. The makers skipped this norm too and released the movie on December 5, a regular Friday, which will now be remembered as a landmark date in cinema history.



5. No China, Gulf release



Dhurandhar has grossed over ₹1200 crore worldwide