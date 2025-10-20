Movies Releasing In Theatres This Diwali Week: Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Regretting You, Erracheera And More To Watch

The Diwali week has started, and theatres have lined up movies for you on and post Deepawali, so is our list of movies releasing this week. From Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat to Regretting You, the list includes films from various genres and languages.

Thamma

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie follows two destined lovers battling supernatural forces, family ties, and nature itself to defend their forbidden romance in a mystical world where ancient powers and prophecies threaten to keep them apart. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddique, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on October 21.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

It is a heart-wrenching tale of love, obsession and heartbreak directed by Milap Zaveri. Vikramaditya (played by Harshvardhan Rane) is consumed by his passion for Adaa (played by Sonam Bajwa), but as his fixation intensifies Adaa's emotions remain a mystery and threaten to tear them apart. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 21.

Sharthopor

A family drama about siblings Aparna and Saurav, whose bond is tested by a feud that pulls the household apart, raising questions of loyalty and reconciliation. Starring Koel Mallick, Ranjit Mallick and Kaushik Sen, the movie will hit the theatres on October 21.

Regretting You

When life pulls you down, love lifts you up. Based on the bestselling book by Colleen Hoover, the film introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (played by Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (played by McKenna Grace) as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love and rediscover each other. The movie is a story of growth, resilience and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy, also starring Dave Franco and Mason Thames with Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald. The film will release on October 24.

Erracheera

Dasu marries Avantika, who murders his grandmother, Panni Parvati, in a bid to claim property. Avantika becomes vengeful and evil in her search for her deceased mother. In the midst of this turmoil, Sivakumar’s wife mistakenly believes that Avantika is her late mother. Starring SriRam, Kamal Kamaraju and Karunya Chowdary, the movie is slated to release on October 24.

Dilmaar

It is a captivating Kannada film that masterfully combines romance, action, and emotions, setting a new standard for storytelling. With its unique hero characterisation, vibrant presentation, and mass appeal, this soulful tale is poised to resonate with audiences from all walks of life. Starring Ram Gowda and Dimple Hayati, the movie is slated to release on October 24.

Vidhrohi