Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Dhamaal 4, Moana, Evil Dead Burn, I Nobody, Lenin, Idhayam Murali And More To Watch

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: From comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 to Hollywood titles The Invite, Moana and Evil Dead Burn, here's a list of popular theatrical releases this coming week.

Moana

Catherine Laga’aia makes her film debut as Moana, alongside Dwayne Johnson as Maui, in this live-action musical adaptation of Disney Animation’s 2016 hit.

Release date: July 10

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The Invite

Olivia Wilde stars in and directs the remake of the Spanish film The People Upstairs. The cast of this unassuming dinner gone wrong thriller is stacked, with Seth Rogan, Penelope Cruz and Edward Nortan playing pivotal roles.

Release date: July 10

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Evil Dead Burn

Sam Raimi produces this sixth Evil Dead film, directed by Sébastien Vaniček. After the horror franchise has been successfully rebooted with Evil Dead Rise (2023), fan expectations are high from Evil Dead Burn.

Release date: July 10

Dhamaal 4

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and more feature in the ensemble comedy Dhamaal 4. This time, the gags and humour are certainly going to be plenty as the oddball characters embark on a treasure hunt.

Release date: July 10

I, Nobody

Prithviraj Sukumaran stars in this Malayalam action thriller about an unassuming man who gets pulled into the centre of a serious crime. Branded a troublemaker by the system that refuses to listen, he finds himself hunted by the very institutions meant to protect him.

Release date: July 10

Lenin

Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse feature in Lenin, which revolves around family conflicts, power struggles and broken relationships. After several delays, the Telugu film is supposed to hit the big screens this coming week.

Release date: July 10

Idhayam Murali

The Tamil movie stars Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Natarajan Subramaniam, S Thaman and Niharika NM in prominent roles. It is written and directed by Aakash Baskaran and features Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.

Release date: July 10

Love Oh Love

This Tamil romantic drama features Pavish Narayan and Naga Durga. It follows Raghuvaran (Pavish), whose life falls apart after he loses his job and is buried in debt because of his girlfriend Avantika's (Naga) lavish spending. Avantika is forced to play the "man's" role in their relationship and step up to help Raghuvaran.

Release date: July 10

Uttejana: The Fire

Uttejana stars Tarun Khanna and Urvashi Chaudhary in a story about love and that dangers that come with it. The story follows Roshni (Urvashi), a popular actress in the film industry, who falls in love with Raj (Tarun), an up-and-coming actor. Their lives go awry as Raj learns about Roshni's affairs being mixed up with the underworld.