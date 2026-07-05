OTT Releases This Week: Ikka, Peddi, Parimala And Co, Balti, Land Of Football and More Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: Arriving on digital this coming week are the much-anticipated movies Ikka, starring Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol, Ram Charan's Peddi, Tamil drama Parimala And Co and more. New shows debuting include Little House On The Prairie, Land Of Football and The Westies. Here's a full list of fresh titles arriving on OTT platforms.

Land Of Football

The upcoming Malayalam docu series dives deep into the obsessive culture of football in India, highlighting further why Kerala is called the 'Land Of Football'. The show streams from July 10.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Peddi

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's hit sports drama Peddi will stream from July 9. The Hindi dubbed version is expected to arrive on digital in August, while the Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu versions will stream now.

Where to watch: Netflix

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Ikka

Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol feature in this gripping courtroom drama, set to stream from July 10. The courtroom scenes featuring Sunny and Tillotama Shome are expected to be the highlight of Ikka.

Where to watch: Netflix

Little House On The Prairie

Little House On The Prairie is a historical drama series loosely based on the Little House On The Prairie book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The series is centered on the Ingalls family, who live on a farm on Plum Creek near Walnut Grove, Minnesota, in the 1870s–1890s and how their daily lives unravel. episodes will debut on July 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Parimala And Co

Jayaram starrer Tamil film Parimala And Co is a dark comedy thriller that combines humour, suspense and family drama in an engaging narrative. The film is directed by Pandiraaj and brings together an ensemble cast led by Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Ananthika Sanilkumar. The movie will begin streaming from July 10.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Balti

With Shane Nigam in the lead role, the Malayalam action drama Balti combines sports, crime and emotional relationships against the backdrop of the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The movie will premiere on digital on July 10.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Shipwrecked: Nightmare At Sea

This documentary revisits the 2012 Costa Concordia luxury cruise ship disaster. Through never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts, the film recounts the harrowing accident, six-hour rescue effort that brought most of the passengers ashore and how 32 people lost their lives. It drops on July 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

Trying season 5

Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) are faced with the painful reality of infertility. They make the life-changing decision to pursue adoption as part of their ambition to become parents. In the new season, Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler’s (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turns up at Nikki and Jason's doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos follows. Episodes drop on July 8.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Until The T-Shirt Dries

Sakiko, a 40-year-old editor at a publishing house, is content with her happy marriage. However, one summer day, she and her husband are involved in an accident along with another couple. The Japanese series stars Yu Aoi, Ayumu Nakajima, Fumiya Takahashi, Kaho Indou and more and drops on July 10.

Until The T-Shirt Dries is a Japanese series | Image: X

Where to watch: Netflix

The Apartment Job

Desperate for cash, a former gang boss teams up with an aspiring lawyer to steal an apartment complex's reserve fund — only to uncover deep corruption. The Korean crime show stars Ji Sung, Ha Yoon-kyung, Moon So-ri, Park Byung-eun and others and will stream from July 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Westies

The Westies is a gritty crime drama centering on New York City’s infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. The series is set in the early 1980s and stars JK Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Stanley Morgan and Sarah Bolger. Episodes drop on July 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Susana And Elvira: No Plan B

The Spanish series follows Susana and Elvira, two former best friends, as they reunite after a two-year separation to organise the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year. As they work together, they must confront the unresolved issues that led to their falling out. The comedy drama series drops on July 12.