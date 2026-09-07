Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Haiwaan, Sardar 2, Demonte Colony 3 And More To Watch

Monday is here, and we have entered the second week of September 2026. The theatres have an exciting lineup for movie buffs, from Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan and Karthi's Sardar 2 to Anand Deverakonda's Epic – First Semester. The list includes movies from various genres and languages.

Haiwaan

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer is a remake of Mohanlal's 2016 starrer Oppam. The upcoming action thriller helmed by Priyadarshan is built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath and a visually impaired man. The film will hit the theatres on September 11.

Sardar 2

Tamil-language spy action thriller stars Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan. They will be reprising their roles as the predecessor, with S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast. Helmed by PS Mithran, revolves around Karthi's character Sardar, who returns for his most dangerous mission. It will hit the theatres on September 10.

Mandaadi

Starring Soori in the titular role, alongside Suhas and Mahima Nambiar. It revolves around a fishing captain who takes part in a traditional boat race. The film will hit the theatres on September 10.

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Demonte Colony 3

Tamil-language supernatural horror thriller film stars Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Archana Ravichandran and Muthukumar. Helmed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film serves as a third installment in the Demonte Colony series. It will be released on September 10.

Maremma

It is an upcoming Telugu rural action thriller helmed by Nagaraj Manchala. Starring Maadhav Bhupathiraju, Deepa Balu, Vikas Vasistha, Vinod Kumar, Rupa Lakshmi, and Dayanand Reddy, the film will release on September 10.

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Epic – First Semester

Starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, the film revolves around Rohan, a middle-class student studying abroad and explores love, friendship and family. The film is a spin-off series of the web series A Middle Class Biopic. Helmed by Aditya Haasan, marking his directorial debut, the film also stars Sivaji and Vasuki. It will release on September 11.

Namma Range Rover

It is a Kannada-language crime suspense thriller helmed by OSR Kumar. Starring Aata Sandeep and Meghana Rajput, the film revolves around a missing woman and how his search unravels a city-wide drug mafia and a murder. It will release on September 11.

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