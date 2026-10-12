Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Jailer 2, Ranabaali, Prahaar And More To Binge-Watch

Monday has arrived, bringing with it an exciting lineup of films set to hit cinemas this week. Fans can look forward to the highly anticipated sequel, Jailer 2, starring the iconic Rajinikanth, promising action and drama. Additionally, the periodic film Ranabaali, featuring the dynamic duo Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is sure to charm audiences with its playful narrative and engaging performances. Also releasing is Prahaar, a gripping film led by the talented Rajkummar Rao, offering a compelling storyline that spans various emotions. This week’s selection celebrates a wide variety of languages and genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy on the big screen.

Jailer 2

Rajinikanth reprises his role as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian IPS, a retired jailer. A sequel also stars S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie will hit the theatres on October 15.

Nayyi Navelli

Starring Yami Gautam, the comedy horror drama marks Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film follows a picture-perfect bride (played by Yami) who turns a chaotic Meerut household into paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan (witch). The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Sonal Jha in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres on October 16.

Ranabaali

Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the movie is set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878. The movie is positioned as a period action drama centred on a narrative of resistance and high-octane action. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie will hit the theatres on October 16.

Advertisement

Prahaar

It is an upcoming legal drama starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The movie is a courtroom drama exploring landmark trials including the 1993 Bombay bombings and the prosecution of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The movie also stars Lalit Prabhakar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sikandar Kher. The movie will hit the theatres on October 16.

Street Fighter

Helmed by Kitao Sakurai, it is the third live-action feature-length film based on the Street Fighter video game series by Capcom. The plot follows Chun-Li, who recruits the fighters Ryu and Ken Masters to join a martial arts tournament and confront M. Bison. The movie stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, David Dastmalchian and Vidyut Jammwal. It will release on October 16.

Advertisement

Appa Kutty

It is a Tamil action film helmed by Mu. Maran. It revolves around a devoted father who fights through dangerous circumstances to protect his young daughter. It stars Vijay Antony, Preethi Asrani and Baby Lithanya, among others. It will release on October 16.

Whalefall