Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Kaantha, Blackmail, Mirai, Ek Chatur Naar, Downton Abbey The Grand Finale And More

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in theatres. From Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha and G.V. Prakash Kumar's Blackmail to Teja Sajja's Mirai, the list includes movies from all genres.

Thandal

A painful incident changes the course of two lives, turning one into a hero and the other into a villain. It follows their meeting and the far-reaching consequences of this transformation. Starring Atharvaa Murali and Lavanya Tripathi, the film will hit the theatres on September 12.

Ek Chatur Naar

Set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit. Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step. Starring Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh, the film will release on September 12.

Blackmail

A man named Mani finds himself caught in a web of blackmail that spirals beyond control. As the stakes rise, themes of crime, passion, and greed collide, unravelling secrets and shifting loyalties at every turn. Starring G.V. Prakash Kumar, Teju Ashwini and Srikanth, the film will release on September 12.

Mirai

A warrior is tasked with the protection nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. Starring Teja Sajja, Manoj Kumar Manchu and Ritika Nayak, the film will release on September 12.

Kaantha

Set in 1950s Madras, this period drama explores the complexities of human relationships and the shifting social landscape of the time. At its heart is the bond between legendary director Ayya and rising star Chandran, whose career Ayya helped shape. Their friendship falters when Chandran reshapes a female-centric film, originally titled Shaantha, to suit his own image, renaming it Kaantha. The narrative examines professional rivalry, clashing egos, and the lingering wounds between the two men. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse, the film will release on September 12.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

When Mary finds herself in a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. An upcoming period drama directed Simon Curtis, starring Michelle Dockery, Joely Richardson and Paul Giamatti in the lead roles. The film will release on September 12.

Heer Express

It is a family drama that beautifully weaves together humour and the everyday challenges of life. Starring Divita Juneja, Ashutosh Rana and Gulshan Grover, the film will release on September 12.

Jugnuma