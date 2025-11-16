OTT Releases This Week: The Family Man 3, Bison Kaalamaadan, Laughter Chefs 3, The Bengal Files, Dining With the Kapoors And More, 12 New Titles To Stream

New and exciting movies and web series are all set to premiere on various streaming platforms this week. From Dining With The Kapoors, which takes fans inside the homes of "Bollywood's First Family" to celebrity cooking show Laughter Chefs season 3 and the much-awaited third season of The Family Man, here's all you can watch online this coming week.

The Family Man 3

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in the hilarious and action-packed new season of the crime thriller The Family Man. The new cast members include Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur and new episodes will promise more twists, turns and excitement. Season 3 will begin streaming on November 21.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Bengal Files

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the controversial movie was banned from release in West Bengal. Based on the Hindu genocide in West Bengal in 1946, the hard-hitting drama is set to premiere on OTT on November 21.

Where to watch: Zee5

Bison Kaalamaadan

Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram, enjoyed a successful theatrical run. The sports action drama, inspired by the real-life story of kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, will reportedly stream from November 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Laughter Chefs 3

Laughter Chefs is back with the third instalment, with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Bharti Singh as the judges and hosts of the show. New episodes will begin streaming from November 22. Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are the new faces in season 3 of Laughter Chefs, alongside some returning celebs.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Dining With the Kapoors

The upcoming show will feature the Kapoor family coming together for a rare on-screen reunion. Created by Armaan Jain, Dining With The Kapoors is described as a "heartfelt celebration marking 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor, and close to a century of the Kapoor family". Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others feature in it. The show will stream from November 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

A Man On The Inside

Ted Danson stars in season 2 of the crime comedy series A Man On The Inside. This time around, Charles (Ted Danson) goes undercover on a college campus to uncover hidden secrets. New episodes will stream from November 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Champagne Problems

Champagne Problems is a rom-com featuring Minka Kelly, Tom Wozniczka and Thibault de Montalembert. The Christmas movie will stream from November 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

One Shot With Ed Sheeran: A Music Experience

Fans can follow Shape Of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran on a one hour tour of New York City as he performs his greatest hits in one uninterrupted continuous shot across the city. It will be released on November 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

Back To Black

Back to Black is a biographical drama film based on the life of English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, played by Marisa Abela. It will stream on Netflix from November 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

One Battle After Another

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn and others, One Battle After Another has been dubbed as an Oscar frontrunner. The political drama with a splash of humour is now available to stream on Prime Video on rent.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Landman season 2

Based on the cut-throat oil industry, the gripping drama features Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter and Jacob Lofland. Season 2 will stream from November 17.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Roses

The Roses is a satirical black comedy film directed by Jay Roach. It features Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman in lead roles and is a perfect weekend watch with your partner. It will debut on November 20.