Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi, Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi, Afterburn, Shakthi Thirumagan And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this week. Three highly anticipated movies in Bollywood are releasing - Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi and Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi. The list also includes Dave Bautista's Afterburn, Nilakhi Patra's Beauty and Vijay Antony's Shakthi Thirumagan.

Jolly LLB 3

Black comedy legal drama directed by Subhash Kapoor is returning with the third installment. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, alongside Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi. The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani and Annu Kapoor in supporting roles. The movie will show smart-alec Jolly Mishra and jugadu Jolly Tyagi clash in Judge Tripathi's court with witty banter, wild twists, and heartfelt chaos. It will hit the theatres on September 19.

Nishaanchi

A gritty crime drama about twin brothers whose choices diverge sharply between criminal paths and moral conscience. The story tests their familial bond through love, fate, and redemption. Marking the Bollywood debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, alongside Vedika Pinto, the film will release in the theatres on September 19.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, the film is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, exploring the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the film, Anant Joshi plays the titular role, alongside Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Pavan Malhotra. It is slated to hit the theatres on September 19.

Afterburn

Post-apocalyptic action film is based on the Red 5 Comics series of the same name by Scott Chitwood, Paul Ens and Wayne Nichols. The movie is set a decade after the Earth's technology was decimated by a solar flare. Directed by J. J. Perry, the movie stars Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko and Kristofer Hivju. It will release in the theatres on September 19.

Beauty

A moving story of a father’s unbreakable love for his daughter. When she goes missing, his desperate search turns into a journey of trust, innocence, and hope. The movie stars Naresh Vijay Krishna, Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres on September 19.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Political drama stars Vijay Antony in the lead role alongside Kannan, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chandrasekhar and Cell Murugan. The movie will release on September 19.

