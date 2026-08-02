Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Ohh My Dog, DC, GDN, Aryabhatt Ka Zero And More Titles To Watch

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: From Hindi movies like Pankaj Tripathi starrer Ohh My Dog, Aryabhatt Ka Zero and Get Set Go to Madhavan's biopic on industrialist GD Naidu, titled GDN, and more regional titles like DC, Life Today and Ayogya 2, here are the big screen releases of the coming week.

Ohh My Dog

What starts as a story of a young boy searching for his missing pet unravels a trafficking network involving stray dogs. Ohh My Dog stars Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra and Maahi Rai and is directed by Amit Rai.

Release date: August 7

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Life Today

The Kannada film stars Kiran Aditya and Lekha Chandra in lead roles. It follows the story of Shivu, a quiet man, who falls deeply in love with Amruta after she unexpectedly enters his life. But when she leaves him to marry someone else, he is left heartbroken.

Release date: August 6

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Amma Naaku aa Abbayi Kaavaali

The Telugu film stars Pawan Mahaveer, Suhana Mudavari and Pasam Varshika. This love triangle unravels secrets, emotional bonds, shocking twists and a ruthless villain.

Release date: August 7

GDN

GDN is a Tamil biopic starring and co-produced by R Madhavan. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film chronicles the life of the legendary Indian inventor and industrialist GD Naidu.

Release date: August 7

The Great Punjab Robbery

A heist film starring Raj Kundra arrives to the big screens. The Great Punjab Robbery is a quirky, thrilling and emotional rollercoaster rooted in Punjab.

Release date: August 7

Aryabhatt Ka Zero

The inspiring film centres on a young man who is considered a failure by his father for being unemployed. He suffers another blow when the woman he loves marries someone else. Refusing to give up, he makes it his life’s mission to clear a competitive exam in the hopes of changing his future. Will he rise above his circumstances and rewrite his destiny? The movie stars Himansh Kohli, Neeraj Sood, Sonnalli Seygall and Ravi Kishan.

Release date: August 7

DC

Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his acting debut opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in the action thriller DC. It follows an outcast and his companions' fight to protect an innocent family destroyed by police brutality.

Release date: August 7

Korean Kanakaraju

Korean Kanakaraju is a Indo-Korean horror comedy film starring Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, Satya and others.

Release date: August 7

Hanuman Ansh

The movie traces the spiritual journey of Shri Neeb Karori Baba Ji, who inspired many through his unconditional devotion to Lord Hanuman. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge and Chandan K Anand.

Release date: August 7

Ayogya 2

Ayogya 2 is a Kannada movie starring Sathish Ninasam, Rachita Ram and Ravi Shankar P. in prominent roles. It is directed by S Mahesh Kumar. The story follows Siddhegowda as he steps into public life as a Gram Panchayat member, facing new responsibilities, big challenges and powerful rivals.

Release date: August 7

Get Set Go

The movie starring Deepak Tijori and Bhaumik Sampat follows a bicycle gang led by Arun Gohil that robs the corrupt to help the needy.