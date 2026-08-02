OTT Releases This Week: 8 Movies And 11 Shows Set To Stream - Uyir, Operation Safed Sagar, Ted Lasso 4, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Lenin, Idhyam Murali, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie And More To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: From regional titles like Uyir, Vadhandhi season 2, Lenin and Idhayam Murali to Hindi releases like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Operation Safed Sagar and international shows like The Shards, Ted Lasso season 4 and My Life With the Walter Boys season 3, here's everything new coming to OTT platforms this coming week.

Uyir

The Malayalam investigative thriller stars Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh and Athulya Chandra in lead roles. The film is based on real incidents and follows a rookie sub-inspector as he investigates the discovery of a woman's body in an abandoned well in Kannur. The film will stream from August 4 and will be available in four regional languages other than Malayalam - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Idhayam Murali

Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan feature in the Tamil coming-of-age dramedy that will look to find more audiences after its theatrical run. The movie releases on digital on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

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The Shards

The Shards is a seductive drama series based on the acclaimed bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. It is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles and follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. Episodes drop on August 6.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Hustle season 5

The singing reality show about finding the ultimate hip hop star is about to debut its much-awaited fifth season from August 8. New episodes will premiere over the weekend. Badshah, EPR, Agsy, Paradox and MC Square feature as mentors.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will see Mario and his crew battle new enemies and unexpected threats. The movie is a treat for family audiences and will stream from August 7.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ted Lasso season 4

After a three-year wait, Ted Lasso is finally returning, but season four isn’t simply picking up where the last season ended. Instead, Apple is relaunching one of its biggest original series with a fresh premise and a revamped cast. Episodes will stream from August 4.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Director Imtiaz Ali's Partition set drama had a terrific run at the box office, and it recently completed 50 days in cinema halls. Though unconfirmed, the movie starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, is expected to stream from August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sterling Point

The new show is a new coming-of-age mystery drama set to premiere all episodes on August 5. The series follows a 17-year-old named Annie who inherits a Canadian island, leading her to uncover family secrets and a potential lost sister. All episodes drop together for a binge session.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Operation Safed Sagar

Actors Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill feature in the upcoming series that focuses on the human side of the Indian Air Force rather than the larger-than-life heroics of the IAF’s role in the 1999 Kargil War. Episodes drop on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Badly In Love season 2

Japan’s first yankii dating reality show is back. Badly in Love season 2 premieres worldwide on August 4, with 10 episodes released over three weeks, every Tuesday. A new lineup of rough-around-the-edges men and women clash, connect and search for romance.

Where to watch: Netflix

Lenin

Akhil Akkineni's hit Telugu film is all set to debut on OTT on August 7 after completing its theatrical run.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy

Over the course of the month, Mo Gilligan embarks on an eye-opening journey from South London to the United States to reveal the historical origins of fried chicken and the social, economic and industrial forces driving our mass consumption of it. Gilligan's adventures and the truth behind the poultry industry are uncovered in this documentary film, releasing on August 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Inside the Trustor Scandal

Joachim Posener, alongside key insiders, revisits the snowballing financial scandal that followed the illegal purchase of a Swedish investment firm in the ‘90s, and who exposed it. Inside The Trustor Scandal, a documentary film by Guldbagge winner Karin af Klintberg, is dropping on August 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

My Life With the Walter Boys season 3

Nikki Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry and Noah LaLonde star in this teen dramedy. In the new season, after a love triangle bombshell and family crisis rock The Walters, Jackie must navigate messy relationships and new personal ambitions in Silver Falls. New episodes drop on August 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

Our Sticky Love

The Korean drama follows Go Eun-sae, an ambitious prosecutor who loses her memory after an incident while tracking a powerful crime syndicate. She encounters Jang Tae-ha, a former youth boxing champion turned gang member working as a small-town coach. Tae-ha recognizes Eun-sae as his first love, but to protect her, he lies about being her boyfriend, leading them to live together and navigate their fabricated relationship amidst lurking danger. Episodes drop on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ricky Gervais Alley Cats

Alley Cats is an adult animated sitcom that follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats from all walks of society. Natalie Cassidy, Ricky Gervais, Diane Morgan and David Earl feature in the voice cast. Episodes release on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Death Inc. season 4

The fourth and final season of Death Inc. premieres on August 7. It will follow the funeral home's future as the search for its next leader becomes the company's biggest challenge.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Last House

The Last House is a survival thriller that centers on a family of four who find themselves inexplicably sealed inside their home with no means of escape. As their resources begin to dwindle, they must unite to survive. The upcoming movie stars Greta Lee and Wagner Moura and releases on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Vadhandhi season 2

In season 2 of the Tamil series, M Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha and Aparna Das feature in prominent roles. The show's new episodes drop on August 7.