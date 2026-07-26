Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Spider-Man Brand New Day, Ohh My Dog, Bhai Tera Star Hai And More Titles To Watch

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: One of the most anticipated films of the year - Spider-Man: Brand New Day - is set to storm screens in India on July 30. New Hindi titles, including Pankaj Tripathi's Ohh My Dog and Raghav Juyal starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai are also expected to attract audiences to cinema halls.

Spider-Man Brand New Day

Tom Holland returns as the friendly neighbourhood superhero in the fourth Spider-Man movie Brand New Day. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi fame, the much-awaited superhero film releases on the big screens in India amid sky high anticipation.

Release date: July 30

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Ohh My Dog

What starts as a story of a young boy searching for his missing pet unravels a trafficking network involving stray dogs. Ohh My Dog stars Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra and Maahi Rai and is directed by Amit Rai.

Release date: July 31

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Bhai Tera Star Hai

Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia and Niharika NM star in the Hindi comedy film Bhai Tera Star Hai, which follows an aspiring actor who gets caught up in a series of funny mishaps as he chases fame.

Release date: July 30

Hanuman Ansh

The movie traces the spiritual journey of Shri Neeb Karori Baba Ji, who inspired many through his unconditional devotion to Lord Hanuman. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge and Chandan K Anand.

Release date: July 31

Maa Ramudu Andarivadu

Maa Ramudu Andharivadu is a Telugu film that follows the emotional journey of Ramudu, a young man who returns to fulfill his father's dream and transforms a corrupt political leader through sacrifice, love, and service to society. Pallakonda Sriram, Swathi Mandhadi and Anumula Lakshmana star in this film.

Release date: July 30

Pluto

When Vicky meets a stranded alien, an unlikely friendship changes both their lives forever. Pluto is a Malayalam sci-fi comedy packed with humour, heart and adventure and stars Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese and more.

Release date: July 30

Unmadham

Kunchacko Boban, Siddique and Lijomol Jose star in this Malayalam crime thriller about a police constable who is drawn into a long-forgotten case that was never truly solved. As the investigation unravels deep and dark secrets, he confronts his own demons.