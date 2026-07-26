OTT Releases This Week: The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Legend Of Karna, Balan The Boy, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Heart Beat 3, Bhojpuri Bawaal And More Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: From The Devil Wears Prada 2, regional titles like Balan The Boy, Chinna Chinna Aasai and Nooru Saami to series The Legend Of Karna, Objection My Lord, Wrath and reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 and Bhojpuri Bawaal, here's everything new coming to OTT platforms this coming week.

The Legend Of Karna

Focusing on one of the most valiant warriors of the Mahabharata, the upcoming animated series chronicles Karna’s journey from a humble village workshop to the royal halls of Hastinapura. Episodes stream from July 31.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

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Nooru Saami

Vijay Antony and Swasika star in the Tamil family drama Nooru Saami. The movie witnessed a mixed response at the box office and is now all set to stream from July 31.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt star in the sequel to the iconic Hollywood drama The Devil Wears Prada. Though the movie was a moderate success at the box office in India, its streaming debut on July 29 is much anticipated.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15

The 15th edition of Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show is all set to debut on August 1. Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Orry, Farrhana Bhatt and many more will be seen as contestants this time around.

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Colors TV

Heart Beat season 3

The new season of the Tamil medical drama, with themes of love and friendship, will begin streaming from July 30. The Hindi dubbed version of the Deepa Balu and Karthik Kumar starrer show will also be available to viewers.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bhojpuri Bawaal

The show brings together some of Bhojpuri entertainment’s biggest names, including Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav, in what is being described as India’s first “celebrity follow” reality format. Episodes stream from August 2.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Chinna Chinna Aasai

Madhoo and Indrans star in the Tamil-Malayalam movie Chinna Chinna Aasai. Varsha Vasudev marks her feature film debut with this dialogues driven drama. The movie will stream from July 28 and its dubbed Hindi version will also be available.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Balan The Boy

The hit Malayalam psychological thriller is all set for its streaming debut on July 31. Child artist Adhisheshan KR, Muhammad Zinaan, Farzana Palathingal, Jean Paul Lal, Girish AD and Beena Antony play pivotal roles in the film. Tovino Thomas features in an extended cameo.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Objection My Lord

The Telugu courtroom drama series stars Parshuram, Muklesh Rishi and Srikanth Meka. It follows the story of a father who dies seeking justice for his missing daughter as Parshuram fights the battle in court. Episodes drop online on July 31.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Batman: Caped Crusader season 2

Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated series that follows the adventures of the dark knight in Gotham as new villains pose a threat to his city. Episodes stream from July 31.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Wrath

The Portugese series follows a young man who is found on the brink of death and rescued by a mixed martial arts coach. With no memory of who he is, he is given the name Marcelo and finds a new purpose in the world of MMA. The action-packed show drops on July 29.