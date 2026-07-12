Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: The Odyssey, GDN, Hip Hip Hurray, Varavu And More Titles To Watch

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: With Christopher Nolan's much-awaited epic The Odyssey arriving on the big screens this coming week, all eyes will be on how it will be received. Among other releases are Madhavan's GDN, the biopic of legendary Indian inventor and industrialist GD Naidu and the Gujarati comedy Hip Hip Hurray.

Varavu

Shaji Kailas directs the Malayalam action film Varavu, which brings Joju George back to a rugged action drama setting. The film takes place in the high ranges and follows Polachan, also known as Poly, a plantation farmer who will have to face his rivals.

Release date: July 16

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Hip Hip Hurray

In this Gujarati film, as seven curious school kids stumble upon a hidden room, they discover a group of ghost children trapped within their school. What it leads to is confusion, comedy and significant consequences.

Release date: July 16

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GDN

GDN is a Tamil biopic starring and co-produced by R Madhavan. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film chronicles the life of the legendary Indian inventor and industrialist GD Naidu.

Release date: July 16

Oh Sukumari

Telugu movie Oh Sukumari is directed by Bharat Dharshan. It features Thiruveer, Aishwarya Rajesh, Srinivas Gavireddy, and others. The film follows an aspiring politician who falls for a soft-natured woman, only to face a hidden secret about her father that threatens their relationship.

Release date: July 17

The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan brings his adaptation of Homer's epic to life in Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland starrer. The Odyssey is among the biggest movies coming out this year.

Release date: July 17

Arjunan Per Paththu

It follows a guy who purchases a truck for his livelihood using a loan and his funds, but when it is stolen, his hunt for the robbers reveals a large-scale swindle that he must combat. It stars Yogi Babu and Aruldoss and is directed by R Rajmohan.