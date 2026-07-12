OTT Releases This Week: Maa Inti Bangaaram, Wuthering Heights, Ready Or Not 2, Raktanchal 3, Heartstopper Forever And More Movies And Web Series To Watch
New movies dropping on OTT this coming week include Maa Inti Bangaaram, Wuthering Heights, Ready Or Not 2 and The Devil. Fresh shows like Ride Or Die, The Hawk and Spooky In Love should also be added to your to-watch list.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
OTT Releases This Week: From the Tamil dating reality show Second Love and K-drama Spooky In Love to true crime docuseries Murder 101, returning season of Raktanchal, Samantha's hit action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram, Darshan's long-awaited The Devil and much more, here's a list of all new movies and web series dropping on OTT this coming week on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and more.
Second Love
Ramya Krishnan hosts the first season of the Tamil dating reality show Second Love. As 6 men and 6 women meet and things spice up under one roof, Shrutika Arjun of Bigg Boss 18 fame will become their guide in navigating a second chance at love. The show premieres on July 13.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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Lucky
Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen's Gambit fame leads the new crime drama series Lucky. The show promises heist, romance and action and it is set to premiere on July 15.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
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The Hawk
Will Ferrell stars as Lonnie Hawkins, 2004's number one golfer, who is attempting to make a comeback. However, he is up against his ex-wife and his son Lance, golf's new golden boy. The comedy show drops on July 16.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Devil
Kannada film The Devil was a box office success when it released last year in December. After over six months, the action drama is finally set to release on OTT. It will stream from July 13.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Ride Or Die
Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer play women on the run after a hit goes wrong and one's identity as a former assassin living a disguised life is revealed. The action packed show with themes of friendship and comedy will drop on July 15.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Spooky In Love
Starring Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong, this K-drama follows the story of the unlikely partnership between a hotel heiress named Cheon Yeo-ri (Eun-bin), who has the ability to see ghosts, and a passionate prosecutor, Ma Gang-wook (Se-jong), who is terrified of them. It premieres on July 18.
Where to watch: Netflix
23 000 Lives
Inspired by the true story of the group Youth to the Rescue (Jugend Rettet), 23 000 Lives follows a group of young people who save the lives of over 23,000 refugees who are against the odds in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to reach Europe. The German movie drops on July 17.
Where to watch: Netflix
Heartstopper Forever
Heartstopper is a series about two teenagers whose friendship at school develops into a romantic relationship. While its three seasons have been hit, the story of Kit and Joe concludes with the feature film Heartstopper Forever, set to release on July 17.
Where to watch: Netflix
Murder 101
The docuseries is based on the hit podcast Murder 101. It follows a high school class and their teacher investigating the infamous Redhead Murders—a series of unsolved killings that once captured headlines in Tennessee, USA. The tru crime show premieres on July 13.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Maa Inti Bangaaram
Samantha's hit action film Maa Inti Bangaaram is set to stream from July 17 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It follows the story of Swarna, a former assassin trying to put that life behind her after marrying into a powerful family. Swarna's double life is ok until her past returns.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Wuthering Heights
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie's romantic drama, based on Emily Brontë's novel, will arrive on OTT on July 13. It will stream in Hindi and English.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come
Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton star in the action horror Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come. Grace (Samara) returns as the battle-scarred widow in a sequel that expands the deadly mythology introduced in the 2019 original. It will stream from July 16.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Raktanchal 3
Nikitin Dheer, Karan Patel and Mahie Gill return in the third season of the hit crime drama show Raktanchal, set against the gritty backdrop of Purvanchal. The story dives deeper into a world ruled by revenge, ambition, fragile alliances and ultimate betrayal. Episodes drop on July 16.
Where to watch: Prime Video
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