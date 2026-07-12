OTT Releases This Week: Maa Inti Bangaaram, Wuthering Heights, Ready Or Not 2, Raktanchal 3, Heartstopper Forever And More Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: From the Tamil dating reality show Second Love and K-drama Spooky In Love to true crime docuseries Murder 101, returning season of Raktanchal, Samantha's hit action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram, Darshan's long-awaited The Devil and much more, here's a list of all new movies and web series dropping on OTT this coming week on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and more.

Also read: Jasmine Introduces Her Fiancé During Delhi Concert

Second Love

Ramya Krishnan hosts the first season of the Tamil dating reality show Second Love. As 6 men and 6 women meet and things spice up under one roof, Shrutika Arjun of Bigg Boss 18 fame will become their guide in navigating a second chance at love. The show premieres on July 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Lucky

Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen's Gambit fame leads the new crime drama series Lucky. The show promises heist, romance and action and it is set to premiere on July 15.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

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The Hawk

Will Ferrell stars as Lonnie Hawkins, 2004's number one golfer, who is attempting to make a comeback. However, he is up against his ex-wife and his son Lance, golf's new golden boy. The comedy show drops on July 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Devil

Kannada film The Devil was a box office success when it released last year in December. After over six months, the action drama is finally set to release on OTT. It will stream from July 13.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Ride Or Die

Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer play women on the run after a hit goes wrong and one's identity as a former assassin living a disguised life is revealed. The action packed show with themes of friendship and comedy will drop on July 15.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Spooky In Love

Starring Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong, this K-drama follows the story of the unlikely partnership between a hotel heiress named Cheon Yeo-ri (Eun-bin), who has the ability to see ghosts, and a passionate prosecutor, Ma Gang-wook (Se-jong), who is terrified of them. It premieres on July 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

23 000 Lives

Inspired by the true story of the group Youth to the Rescue (Jugend Rettet), 23 000 Lives follows a group of young people who save the lives of over 23,000 refugees who are against the odds in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to reach Europe. The German movie drops on July 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Heartstopper Forever

Heartstopper is a series about two teenagers whose friendship at school develops into a romantic relationship. While its three seasons have been hit, the story of Kit and Joe concludes with the feature film Heartstopper Forever, set to release on July 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Murder 101

The docuseries is based on the hit podcast Murder 101. It follows a high school class and their teacher investigating the infamous Redhead Murders—a series of unsolved killings that once captured headlines in Tennessee, USA. The tru crime show premieres on July 13.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha's hit action film Maa Inti Bangaaram is set to stream from July 17 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It follows the story of Swarna, a former assassin trying to put that life behind her after marrying into a powerful family. Swarna's double life is ok until her past returns.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Wuthering Heights

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie's romantic drama, based on Emily Brontë's novel, will arrive on OTT on July 13. It will stream in Hindi and English.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come

Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton star in the action horror Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come. Grace (Samara) returns as the battle-scarred widow in a sequel that expands the deadly mythology introduced in the 2019 original. It will stream from July 16.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Raktanchal 3

Nikitin Dheer, Karan Patel and Mahie Gill return in the third season of the hit crime drama show Raktanchal, set against the gritty backdrop of Purvanchal. The story dives deeper into a world ruled by revenge, ambition, fragile alliances and ultimate betrayal. Episodes drop on July 16.