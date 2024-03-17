Advertisement

For cinema lovers, there will be a variety of options across genres to explore if they are planning to head to the movie halls this week. Keeping up with the tradition of providing the viewers with varied options, Bollywood, Hollywood and South film industries have a lot to offer. Here are some interesting titles that you can look for ward to this week on the big screens.

Madgaon Express

Kunal Kemmu is making is directorial debut with the upcoming comedy caper Madgaon Express. The film starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyenndu promises to be a laugh riot. It will release on March 22.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda stars in and directs for the first time the biopic of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. The logline of the film reads, "The British termed him the most dangerous man while Indian revolutionaries revered him as "Veer"! Yet, he was unsung, unhonoured, unacknowledged & unheard." It will release on March 22.

Arthur The King

The logline of the Mark Wahlberg starrer reads, "An adventure racer adopts a stray dog named Arthur to join him in an epic endurance race." It will release on March 22.

Imaginary

Horror film Imaginary follows the journey of a woman who returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy that she abandoned him. The film will scare you in cinema halls on March 22.

Knox Goes Away

Michael Keaton and Al Pacino star in the action film Knox Goes Away. The logline of the fil reads, "When a contract killer is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia, he is presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son; to do this, he must race against the police closing in on him, as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly-deteriorating mind." It will release on March 22.

Majnoo

Punjabi film Majnoo will release on March 22. Despite limited buzz, the plotline of the film will surely

appeal to those who like to watch a hardcore romantic film.