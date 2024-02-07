Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Movies Releasing This Week: Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Eagle, Lal Salaam & More

The upcoming week will present several movies released in theatres. From Bollywood biggies to much awaited regional releases, find out films releasing this week

Republic Entertainment Desk
New releases
New releases | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The upcoming week presents a bouquet of releases for all cine-goers. From classic Bollywood flicks to much-anticipated regional movies, the week is packed with many thrilling releases. Check out the list of the films you can watch in theatres online. 

Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya 

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will share the screen space for the first time in the film Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya. The romantic comedy film will hit the big screen on February 9. Dubbed as an ‘impossible love story’, it narrates the tale of a man who falls in love with a robot. The genre is a new one and has piqued the interest of the audience. 

Eagle 

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle will finally hit the theatres on February 9. The movie was initially slated to release during Sankranthi but was postponed owing to a crowded schedule. For the unversed, January 12, the Sankranthi holiday was one of the most crowded weeks for release with Ayalaan, Captain Miller, Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, Naa Saami Ranga all releasing on or around the date. 

Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is headlined by Rajinikanth. The sports drama will release country-wide on February 9. The film was also slated to release on the Sankranthi weekend. However, to avoid a clash with other films, the release of the same was postponed. 

Shahkot 

The week is thrilling for the regional film industry as well. Punjabi film Shahkot will also hit the big screen on February 9. The film stars popular singer Guru Randhawa in the lead role. It narrates his story from when his life goes downhill after falling in love with a girl. 

Lover 

Lover is a Tamil movie that will also release on February 9. The romantic drama features Manikandan K and Gouri Priya in the lead role. Prabhuram Vyas has helmed the movie.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

