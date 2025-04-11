Mrunal Thakur’s Brown ‘Miu Miu’ Mini Handbag Costs More Than A Royal Enfield! Guess The Price

Updated April 11th 2025, 13:13 IST
If there’s one thing Sita Ramam actor Mrunal Thakur knows how to do, it’s turn heads and last night, she did it in the most effortlessly way possible.
Spotted at a movie screening on April 10, Mrunal ditched the glam gowns and heels for something way more relatable - a dual-toned cropped sweatshirt, ripped wide-leg jeans, a cool-girl cap, and the bag that stole the show - a Miu Miu mini handbag worth a jaw-dropping Rs 2,50,798.
Now, let this fact sink in - her bag literally costs more than a Royal Enfield Bullet.
The green cropped sweatshirt with white letters on it was playful yet chic, while the ripped jeans brought the drama to the casual look. And that loose silhouette was full of street-style energy in a summer evening. She kept her makeup minimal and her mid-length hair down, letting the outfit do all the talking.
The Jersey actor recently made her fans go crazy over a black lace corset outfit which she wore at Maddock Films’ 20 years success party. The edgy attire with its impressive lace detailing and structured silhouette has stood out as a fashion statement for all party-look lovers.
The corset dress were more glammed by silver accessories - a spiral-shaped choker, big rings and a bracelet. The messy hairstyle, pink lipstick, and silver eyeshadow worked wonders with the rest of her look.
Published April 11th 2025, 11:48 IST