Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

'Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee' Twitter review: Netizens call film a nostalgic & relatable ride

The latest Tamil film Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, aka MNMN, recently debuted on the OTT platform Zee5. Here is how netizens are reacting to the movie.

Reported by: Aditi Rathi
Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee
 Image: Twitter/@kishendas | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The latest Tamil film Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, aka MNMN, recently debuted on the OTT platform Zee5. The film, which was released on January 21, 2022, is a coming of age drama that follows the sweet and innocent school romance between a couple. While the film featured an ensemble of new actors, it is being much loved by critics. Many even called the film a must-watch. Here is how netizens are reacting to the subtle plot of the movie.

The Tamil film Mudhal Nee Mudhivum Nee is directed by Darbuka Siva. The film marked Darbuka Siva's directorial debut. It was bankrolled by Sameer Bharat Ram and features a new cast and crew. Here is the film's review by its netizens.

Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee Twitter review

Mudhal Nee Mudhivum Nee is receiving positive reviews from netizens. The film has seemingly impressed viewers with its light-hearted plot. A viewer hailed the film's actor Kishen Das for his acting and wrote, "Loved it brother...had a thought of my friends and my special person and I would say now missed that life completely, enjoyed the film, have many words if I get a chance to meet you and any of u r crew at any point I'll share my, love with u guys." Many others had the same thing in their reviews and mentioned the film was a roller coaster ride of nostalgia.

Another viewer hailed the actors for rightly portraying their roles. The Twitter user wrote, "Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee. A sweet throwback to the school days @kishendas and Meetha were brilliant as Vinod and Rekha. Harish as Chinese was Love, athletics meet, farewell most of the scenes were relatable." The user further called the film a "perfect watch" for the weekend and hailed its director Darbuka Siva. Sharing a clip from the coming-of-age drama, a user wrote, "What a film - A beautiful story of bewitching reminiscence. Loved it :) @kishendas & ChineseKumar stole the show, alongside @DarbukaSiva’s mesmerising tracks :) Simply loved the school portions !!!" Many netizens even asked their followers not to miss the movie and called it relatable. Here are more reviews for the film by netizens.

Published January 22nd, 2022 at 11:43 IST

