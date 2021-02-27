Ahead Of Tamil Movie 'Doctor's' Release, Here Are Similar Crime Thrillers To Binge On

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor is a forthcoming 2021 Tamil medical crime thriller film. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Vinay Rai, and Priyanka Mohan, the plot of the film revolves around the life of Siva’s character who is a doctor. Caught in a situation along with six other people, the thriller film features how the team gets out of it. Ahead of the film’s release, here we have curated a list of similar movies like Doctor that you should watch.

8 Thottakkal

Helmed by Sri Ganesh, 8 Thottakal revolves around the life of Sathya, an honest policeman who accidentally loses his service pistol while tailing a criminal. The thief who steals it goes on a killing spree. This crime thriller stars Aparna Balamurali, Nassar and MS Bhaskar in pivotal roles. The plot of the film is loosely inspired by the 1949 Japanese movie Stray Dog and 8 Thottakal was also remade in Kannada as 8MM Bullet.

Vikram Vedha

Featuring Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi Shradhha Srinath, Vikram Vedha is a Tamil crime thriller film released in 2017. The story of the film narrates the life of Vikram, a pragmatic policeman, and his partner Simon. They are looking to capture criminal Vedha. Eventually, Vedha voluntarily surrenders narrating a story that throws Vikram’s life into disarray.

Thupparivaalan

Directed by Mysskin, Thupparivaalan is a Tamil action thriller released in 2017. The plot of the film chronicles the life of Kaniyan, a detective from Vishakhapatnam, who is approached by a child to investigate the mystery behind his pet dog’s demise. This leads Kaniyan to a larger conspiracy involving a deadly assassin. The film stars Prasanna, K Bhagyaraj, Vinay, and Anu Emmanuel in pivotal roles.

Vazhakku Enn 18/9

Released in 2012, Vazhakku Enn 18/9 is a Tamil crime thriller helmed by Balaji Sakthivel. Starring Sri, Urmila Mahanta, and Mithun Murali. The premise of the film revolves around the life of poor Venu, who works at a roadside shop and is in love with Jyothi. She is employed in the adjoining apartment. Before Venu gets a chance to express his love, Jyothi meets with an accident. Venu ends up being arrested for the same.

