Ne Zha 2 Vs Inside Out 2: Chinese Animated Drama Dethrones Disney's Film To Become Highest Grosser Of All Time

Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 which released on occasion of Chinese New Year has accomplished a surprising feat after surpassing Disney’s Inside Out 2. Let’s know how much figures the movie has minted at box office.

Ne Zha 2 surpasses Inside Out 2?

The sequel of Ne Zha is doing tremendously well at box office and has become highest grosser of all time. According to a report in Sacnilk, Ne Zha 2 has grossed $1.70 billion at the worldwide box office, including $1.69+ billion from China alone. While, Inside Out 2 has minted $1.698 billion in its lifetime run in 2024.

Poster of Ne Zha 2 | Source: IMDb

Reportedly, made on a budget of $80 million, the fantasy epic isn't gonna stop anytime soon, the film will likely cross the $2 billion collection in China. For the unversed, the first film, released in 2019, is the fifth-highest-grossing Chinese film of all time.

Poster of Inside Out 2 | Souce: IMDb

Ne Zha 2 took a massive opening of approximately $68 million before turning the game around during the Friday-Sunday weekend. It grossed around $666 million (RMB 4.84B) in the first 7 days. Moreover, the Chinese New Year period has been very lucrative, with the total collection of all films touching $1.3 billion. The Chinese box office saw an insane increase of 234% from the same period last year.

All about Ne Zha 2

Ne Zha 2 (meaning- the Demon Child conquers the Dragon King) released in theatres on January 29, 2025. As per China Daily report, Ne Zha 2 is also based on a Chinese mythological figure — the protective deity Ne Zha.

