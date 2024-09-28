sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |

Published 13:01 IST, September 28th 2024

Not Indian Enough? FFI President Reveals Why All We Imagine As Light Didn't Make Oscars 2025 Cut

While the selection of Laapataa Ladies was met with a positive response, the snubbing of All We Imagine As Light invited criticism, given its win at Cannes.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
All We Imagine As Light won Cannes Grand Prix award this year
All We Imagine As Light won Cannes Grand Prix award this year | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:01 IST, September 28th 2024