Not Just Hania Aamir, Are More Pakistani Actors Part Of Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaarji 3? CBFC Asked To Deny Censor Certificate

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sardaarji 3 has courted controversy before its planned release on June 27. Mumbai-based labour union BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi has opposed the release of the film, saying it features several Pakistani actors. Earlier, Hania Aamir was rumoured to be part of the project. However, no official confirmation about the film's casting has been made. Hania's name got associated with Sardaarji 3 after she was spotted on the sets of the movie while it filmed abroad.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reinforced the ban on Pakistani artists from working in India and projects backed by makers here. Sardaarji 3 had come under fire back then as well, but the makers remained tight-lipped about Hania's casting in the movie. Now, it has come to light that three more Pakistani actors are part of the horror-comedy.

Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela, all from Pakistan, are in Sardaarji 3, as per reports. BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi has formally sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny the film a censor certificate and stop its theatrical release across India.

Diljit Dosanjh plays Jaggi in Sardaarji movie franchise | Image: Instagram

It said in a statement, “We strongly oppose any Pakistani artiste being associated with Indian cinema. It is the demand of the BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Union that Sardaarji 3 should not be allowed to receive a censor certificate. This is not just a political issue—it is about national sentiment and the dignity of our country."

Speculation is rife that Hania Aamir is part of Sardaarji 3 | Image: Instagram