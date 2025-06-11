Thug Life: Crores Lost For Distributors And Netflix As Collections Nosedive For Kamal Haasan Starrer, Movie's Massive Budget Is...

Updated 11 June 2025 at 17:47 IST
Thug Life: The Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan starrer action drama released amid much anticipation on June 5. A controversy hit the movie after Haasan said at an event that "Kannada is born out of Tamil", stirring a language row, leading to the film's ban in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the movie has not been able to perform well at the box office and is heading towards a disaster status. Given Thug Life's massive budget, the losses may be a big concern for the makers now.
Director Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan have come together 37 years after their cult classic Nayakan. Fans were expecting Thug Life to strike a chord like the duo's previous collaboration, but it has been rejected even before its first week wound up. At the box office, its collection has been a little over ₹40 crore after one week of its release, which is dismal. Reportedly, the movie was made on a massive budget of ₹200 crore, with action, VFX and fat paycheques of the cast being the major contributors to the filmmaking cost.
Netflix has reportedly shelled out a staggering ₹150 crore to bag the digital rights of Thug Life. However, since the movie has flopped, what happens to the deal is uncertain. Now, it's looking like a bad hand has been dealt to them.
According to a report in Box Office India, the distributors of Thug Life, both in India and overseas, are dealing with huge losses after the response to it has been poor. For the Hindi version, it has barely managed to collect ₹1 crore. The numbers in South Indian markets have been dismal despite Tamil Nadu being Haasan's territory. As the movie gets rejected en masse, hundreds of crores are certain to line up in losses.
