Aamir Khan Backtracks On No OTT Release For Sitaare Zameen Par, Says 'Happy To Sell...'

Aamir Khan set an example in Indian cinema by not selling the digital rights of his recently released film Sitaare Zameen Par and making it available on his YouTube channel under a pay-per-view model. The actor in a recent interview admitted turning down a ₹125 crore office from an OTT giant and revealed that his film has done 20 times the business than normal (compared to other films available on a pay-per-view model in India). After making a profit, Khan is ready to sell the digital rights.

Aamir Khan wants to sell the digital rights of Sitaare Zameen Par

In an interview with Komal Nahta, Aamir shared that he wanted to release 3 Idiots on DTH in a pay-per-view model, but back then, the payment facility was not smooth. So, he dropped the plan and waited for the right time. In the age of digital, he tried the model with Sitaare Zameen Par and emerged successful. After earning profit from YouTube, Khan is ready to sell the movie to streaming giants, adding more money to the movie. “I never said that I’ll never give my film to OTT. I have no issue with them. I have an issue with the fact that films are arriving on OTT so soon (after theatrical release). I want to open one more window." She further explained how producers can earn smartly, "Firstly, you’ll earn theatrically, after which you can earn on pay-per-view. Then you can come on OTT and satellite. That’s the correct exploitation of a film.”

When asked if he would like to release the movie on OTT after 4-5 months, the veteran actor replied, “I am happy to sell. I have no problem. I hope that we sell the film’s OTT rights as well as satellite rights.”

Aamir Khan opens up about Sitaare Zameen Par's business on YouTube

The actor didn't detail the exact amount the movie earned and said that it earned 20 times more than the other movies on YouTube in India. "As per YouTube policy, they don’t show the views. I’ll respect it and won’t give out exact numbers. However, we need to understand that the pay-per-view business is at a nascent stage in India. So, at this stage, we have done business, which is 20 times more than normal. If you see it that way, it's good news. But if you look in terms of absolute numbers, is it worth sacrificing a deal of Rs. 125 crores? It doesn’t compare with that aspect. Hence, it’s still a work in progress. It’s a good start.”