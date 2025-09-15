'Shaadi Ki Planning Mein...': Janhvi Kapoor Shuts Down Marriage Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya At Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Launch

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also starring Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. The cast of the film attended the trailer launch in Mumbai on September 15. Speaking at the event, the actress spoke about her wedding plans with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor's candid reaction on her wedding plans with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor has been dating Shikhar Pahariya for several years now. The couple often makes public appearances together, takes joint vacations and shares their fondness on social media. Amid this, several fans of the actress have been curious about the next step in their wedding.

When asked about her plans to get married, Janhvi Kapoor categorically denied and claimed that she is only focusing on her work, currently. She said, “Abhi meri planning sirf filmo ko lekar hai. Shaadi ki planning ke liye bahut time hai.” (My planning is only about films at the moment. There is a lot of time for wedding planning.” For the unversed, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is Janhvi Kapoor's second release of the year after the recently released Param Sundari.

More about Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship

Touted to be childhood sweethearts, these two have been going steady for some time now. In fact, Janhvi was also seen wearing a pendant with the name 'Shikhar' on it. If the reports are to be believed, the lovebirds parted ways after Janhvi entered Bollywood, but eventually found their way back to each other. Not just her, but Janhvi's entire clan reportedly adores Shikhar.



File photo of Jahvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya | Image: X