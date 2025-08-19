Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh And More Stars To Make Cameo Appearance

On Sunday, the makers of Ba***ds of Bollywood unveiled the first glimpse of the upcoming series, marking the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. The high-stakes drama stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. The actor will be seen in an angry young man look, while Sahher will play his love interest. It is about an ambitious outsider and his friends who navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The show will have many Bollywood stars making cameo appearances in the series. So, here we are with a complete list of cast and cameos.

Set against a filmy backdrop, the teaser hints at a generational shift, where the romance of the past meets the vision of a new storyteller. It is a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour.

Who's who of Bollywood to make cameo in Ba***ds of Bollywood

The upcoming series will mark the cameo of Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan.

(A screengrab from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

Cast of Ba***ds of Bollywood

Apart from Lakshya and Sahher, the movie also stars Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in the key roles. However, the makers have kept their characters under wraps and might reveal them in the trailer.

(A screengrab from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

The show is produced by Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. It will soon stream on Netflix.