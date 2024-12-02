Bougainvillea OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil Starrer

Fahadh Faasil starrer Bougainvillea released in theatres on October 17 and fans lauded the cast for their performance in the film, but couldn’t fare well at the box office. Bougainvillea is a procedural with elements of thriller elevating the watching experience. Now, the film will be making its way to the digital platform.

Bougainvillea OTT date released?

After a successful theatrical run, Bougainvillea is now gearing up for its OTT release. The platform shared the streaming date update via Instagram post. Sonyliv took to Instagram and shared the poster. Along with the poster, the caption read, “Every petal tells a story, every twist leaves you guessing. #Bougainvillea blooms this 13th December only on #SonyLIV.”

All about Bougainvillea

As per report of Sacnilk, Bougainvillea, collected ₹17.22 crore net in India and in worldwide the film garnered ₹ 36.3 crore. Even though Fahadh's performances in the movies, in the capacity of extended cameos, were lauded, both films, despite expectations, bombed at the box office. Vettaiyan, especially, given its star-studded cast, was a big dud and could not even touch the ₹150 crore mark at the domestic box office.

The film revolves around a couple, Royce (Kunchacko Boban) and Reethu (Jyothirmayi), who meet with a nasty accident. The after-effect of the accident: Reethu suffers from Anterograde and Retrograde amnesia. Enter David Koshy (Fahadh Faasil) who visits Reethu's home and asks her about the whereabouts of a missing girl. His interrogation hits a roadblock because of Reethu's memory. What follows next forms the crux of the story. Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar and Srinda play supporting roles in the movie.

Poster of Bougainvillea | Source: IMDb