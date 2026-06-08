Brown: Karisma Kapoor's Show Offers Impressive Performances But Falters In The Climax

Karisma Kapoor is back, but don't expect her to make you dance to the beats of the '90s. Instead, she plunges viewers into a world of grim suspense with her latest crime thriller web series, Brown. Helmed by Abhinay Deo, the drama unfolds in brooding Kolkata, providing a fitting stage for gruesome murders. What truly sets Brown apart initially is its emotional weight - every major character carries a heavy burden of unresolved grief, their struggles palpable in every frame. The series adopts a slow, deliberate burn that seeps deep into the viewer's mind. Unfortunately, despite a stellar setup, the narrative struggles to sustain its core suspense after the second episode. Interestingly, the plot closely resembles Nayanthara’s Tamil film Netrikann.

A gruesome beginning

Like many contemporary crime dramas, Brown kicks off with a spine-chilling crime scene. Ahana Jaiswal, the daughter of Kolkata’s wealthiest businessman, is found brutally murdered in her bedroom, her headless body dangling in the air, a shock value that feels heavily inspired by the gritty violence of Mirzapur.

To crack this high-profile case, the department reluctantly recalls Rita Brown (played by Karisma), a brilliant but troubled officer. While initially presented as a merit-based reinstatement, it is soon revealed that Rita is merely a pawn for the wealthy and powerful. Mid-investigation, she is unceremoniously dismissed for refusing to blindly follow her seniors’ orders.

However, when a second body is discovered in an identical, disturbing manner, the desperate higher-ups are forced to welcome Rita back with open arms. This time, however, Rita plays by her own rules, refusing to let institutional corruption dictate her choices.

Advertisement

Spoiling the suspense

While the makers attempt to keep the audience guessing, the tension fizzles out early when the killer's identity is prematurely exposed. It becomes difficult to watch the police fall for the killer’s "good boy" facade without so much as cross-checking a basic alibi.

Where the script falters, Kolkata steps in as a character itself. From the vibrant lanes of Chinatown and the historic charm of Bow Barracks to dimly lit streets and foggy bridges, the city provides an unmatched, eerie stage for a crime drama.

Advertisement

The Netrikann parallel

Much like Nayanthara’s Netrikann, the climax centres on the killer hunting the lead actress. However, Brown introduces a psychological twist. Instead of merely silencing her to protect his cover, the killer views murdering the tormented Rita as an act of mercy to grant her peace.

A flat finale disappoints despite a solid buildup

Ultimately, what fails Brown is its execution of the climax. After spending six episodes building an engrossing mystery laced with emotional weight, the finale falls flat. Expecting a high-stakes, witty showdown, viewers are instead handed a rushed ending where the protagonist overpowers a highly calculated killer in a matter of seconds. While minimalist endings can occasionally work, it feels unearned here as it fails to do justice to the tension built over the previous episodes.

Standout performances

Despite the narrative hiccups, the ensemble cast delivers exceptional performances. Karisma Kapoor anchors the series with a raw, vulnerable and non-glamorous portrayal of a broken cop. Surya Sharma is another standout, portraying the role of police officer Arjun Sinha. Shedding his aggressive gangster persona from Undekhi, he slips effortlessly into the shoes of a determined yet vulnerable police officer leading a high-profile case. Jisshu Sengupta, playing psychiatrist Sandeep Chakraborty, steals every scene he is in. His character grows increasingly compelling, delivering a performance that lingers long after the credits roll.

Soni Razdan, as Rita's mother, and the legendary Helen, as Rita's aunt, offer little but temper Brown with beautiful, heartfelt moments with emotional depth.

Bonus: Keep an eye out for a cameo by veteran singer Shaan. While his presence adds a delightful spark, the series leaves his character's relationship with Rita open-ended.