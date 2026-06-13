Drishyam 3 OTT Release: Mohanlal's Crime Film Is Set To Make Debut Digitally In Less Than A Month

Drishyam 3 OTT Release: Mohanlal's crime drama was released in theatres on May 21. The film received mixed reviews from the audience, but emerged as a commercial success. Now, in less than a month, the film is set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Drishyam 3 online

The third instalment of the Malayalam-language crime drama is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The streaming giant took to its official Instagram handle and shared a post with a caption, "Georgekutty and family awaits you #Drishyam3OnPrime, June 18."

The film serves as the last instalment of the Malayalam-language Drishyam. Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath in pivotal roles.

Drishyam 3 box office report

The film opened at the box office with ₹15.85 crore in India and since then has witnessed a decline in its collection. In 12 days, the film grossed ₹241.05 crore worldwide. With this, the film became the highest-grossing instalment in the franchise and one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever made.

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The Drishyam series follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films earned widespread acclaim for their gripping storytelling and unexpected twists, helping the franchise gain a massive following across India. The original Drishyam was released in 2013, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2021.

The franchise's popularity also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. However, the third version will be made only in the Hindi language as the plot is not panning out in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. Abhishek Pathak, who is directing in Hindi, has changed the climax, and that's why it will be remade only in Hindi. Starring Ajay Devgn, it is scheduled to be released on 2 October 2026.