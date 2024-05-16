Advertisement

The makers of Dune: Prophecy unveiled the first look of the series on Wednesday. The series is set in the Dune universe created by Frank Herbert. It focuses on the origins of the Bene Gesserit, an exclusive and powerful sisterhood. Soon after the teaser was unveiled, Tabu fans looked for the veteran actress.

Did fans spot Tabu in the Dune: Prophecy teaser?

The upcoming science fiction series is set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides before the universe knew them as the Bene Gesserit. They undergo intense physical training and mental conditioning to obtain superhuman abilities. It follows sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they combat forces that threaten the future of humanity, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The series stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in the lead roles.

It will also star Tabu as Sister Francesca. The over 1-minute teaser offers glimpses of various characters, making it difficult to spot Tabu. However, there is a scene where Mark Strong, who is portraying the role of Emperor Javicco Corrino, can be seen hugging a woman who seems to be Tabu. For the unversed, Tabu plays the role of the Emperor's former lover whose return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.

An X user shared a screengrab from the post and captioned it as "Tabu in Dune: Prophecy". Check out the post below:

Tabu in Dune: Prophecy

Another user also shared the same shot and wrote, "#Tabu in #DuneProphecy".

What else do we know about Dune: Prophecy?

Apart from Emily, Olicia and Tabu, the series also stars Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Travis Fimmel, Jihae and many more. Initially titled Dune: The Sisterhood, the series had multiple showrunner changes and went through a creative reset in 2023. It is slated to premiere on Max in Fall 2024.