Gullak 5: New 'Annu' Aka Anant Joshi's Screen Time Reduced In New Season? Jameel Khan Reacts | Exclusive

Jameel Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Gullak Season 5, sat with Republic for a quick chat where he opened up about how the show has been a very important part of his journey and how it is different to act in films and web series. He revealed that initially he wasn't keen on featuring in the project, but the makers convinced him with the content. During this interview, we asked about the new Annu, played by Anant Joshi, and his limited screen space in the trailer.

Your scenes with Annu were far fewer. Was this done deliberately to ease the audience into accepting the new cast or something else?

Jameel Khan shared that he doesn't know what the purpose or the intention of the writers and makers was, but for him, both Annu are the same. For the unversed, earlier, Annu's character was played by Vaibhav Raj Gupta. He hopes that, just like the cast, the audience also accepts the new Annu as a family.

"It is just the character, the actors have changed, and that is how we would expect people also to take it." Explained it with an example, "Ek baccha agar door chala jata hai toh iska matlab ye nahi hua ki hamari mohabbat uske liye kam ho jati hai. Ek parivar mein ek doosra baccha aata hai toh hum usko bhi utna hi pyaar dete hain. So that is the way we are treating (new Annu).

Addressing the limited screen space, he said, "I honestly didn't even think about it. It's the content that is given to us, and we perform, or we do the best we can with the content that is provided to us. The makers know better, and if there was at all any of this thought behind how this particular season has panned out, I have no idea about it. I, as an actor, do my work in the specifications and in the framework that is that I'm given, and I try to deliver the best I can.

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The fifth season of the web series will stream on June 5 on SonyLIV.