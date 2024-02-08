English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Hustlers Jugad Ka Khel Teaser Highlights Intricacies Of Start-up Boom In Mumbai | Watch

On the occasion of National Start-up Day, the makers have announced an entrepreneurial drama titled Hustlers- Jugad Ka Khel, unveiled an engaging teaser.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hustlers Teaser
Hustlers Teaser | Image:Amazon minitv/Youtube
On the occasion of National Start-up Day, the makers have announced an entrepreneurial drama titled Hustlers- Jugad Ka Khel, unveiling a engaging teaser of the show.

The show will highlight the intricacies of the start-up boom witnessed in the city that never sleeps, Mumbai, focusing on the lives of entrepreneurs. Hustlers will feature Vishal Vashishtha, Anjali Barot, Maharshi Dave, Anurag Arora, and Samir Kochhar in pivotal roles.

About Hustlers- Jugad Ka Khel teaser

Produced by Rainshine Entertainment and directed by Harsh Dedhia, the show's story is driven by both the complexities and the desire for recognition in life. The teaser reveals Sanjay taking an unexpected twist and decides to change his life surprisingly.

Set against the backdrop of the bustling city of Mumbai, the show chronicles the remarkable journey of an ambitious and street-smart boy who tries to break the shackles of the traditions imposed by his elder brother.

Aruna Daryanan explains series Jugaad ka Khel

Talking about the series, Aruna Daryanani, Director and Business Head at Amazon miniTV, shared: Hustlers - Jugaad ka Khel is an ode to youngsters who are willing to challenge the norms and write their success story. Through the show we aim to drive relatability with today’s aspirational audience and strike a chord with their thought processes."

Image credits: IANS

"The entrepreneurial narrative, relatable characters are reminiscent of the current generation and that's what the show aims to bring forth," added Aruna.


Image credits: Amazon miniTV/Youtube

Hustlers will premiere on Amazon miniTV on January 24.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

