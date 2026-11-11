I'll Share It With You, K: How Saif Ali Khan Outdid Vijay Deverakonda With Just 6 Words

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan just two weeks after Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna featured on the talk show’s finale season. While the first couple left the internet swooning, the second unearthed a PR disaster. Netizens worked overtime to dissect almost everything the Liger actor said on a show known for stirring controversy.

Internet was flodded with Saifeena edits following their appearance on the show | Image: hussh/Instagram

Vijay and Rashmika’s appearance sparked such extensive discussion that both actors had to issue statements on social media to stop the trolling. From Vijay’s “ask me a hundred times” request to Rashmika's meek personality, their 55-minute episode gave the internet fodder for weeks. Then Saif and Kareena appeared on the same show. The seasoned, long-married couple offered a glimpse of what felt like the diametrically opposite end of the relationship spectrum.

Saif Ali Khan just taught Vijay Deverakonda a master class in being a good husband

Saif has been married to Kareena since 2012 and has been in front of the camera since 1993, and he grew up in showbiz even before that. So a certain level of polish, media training, and knowing what to say when is expected of him. Still, in an age of endless social media content, no one goes unchecked. Despite trolls waiting like hawks, Saif and Kareena gave them nothing. Over a lengthy conversation, the couple showed love, respect, and care for each other, both in diplomatic answers and in candid moments.

The biggest difference between the two episodes? How much the husbands talked about their wives.

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Setting aside the “proposals” and marriages, Saif seemed to take a genuine interest in Kareena and her body of work. Though the two are famously good friends off camera, he used the platform to ask Karan how the character of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham came about, getting both Karan and Kareena to talk about the iconic role. He also gave glimpses into their relationship, such as narrating how Kareena goes mute after 10 pm. Arguably the most adorable moment was when he said “nazar na lage” while talking about his marriage.

It was not a “Saif Ali Khan show.” It was a fun, intimate look at a marriage that may have its problems but still feels like something to aspire to.

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The second episode, on the other hand, was a complete Vijay Deverakonda show. As the internet put it, “Rashmika and Vijay both seemed to be in love with Vijay.” The newlyweds had the perfect platform to become the industry’s next “it couple.” Instead, they fell flat by presenting a myopic view in which one person appeared more important than the relationship itself.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married earlier this year | Image: JioHotstar/Instagram

One hamper, two husbands: What Saif and Vijay did next says it all

Spoiler alert! In both episodes, the men won the game round. Vijay took the rapid-fire round too, as did Kareena in her episode. Rashmika looked visibly disappointed at losing both prizes. When the topic of sharing the contents of the hamper came up, Vijay, in one of his most bizarre comments on the show, remarked that he would share his gift 'if there are some feminine things'.

By contrast, as soon as Saif received his gift box after winning the Koffee game, he said, “I will share it with you, K,” even as Kareena celebrated his win alongside him. A tiny act of love, but it says a lot.

Saif-Kareena vs Vijay-Rashmika: The Koffee couch showdown nobody planned

Some might argue it’s unfair to judge a relationship by the few minutes a couple spends on a recorded show, or to compare one couple with another. But the discussion is unavoidable when celebrities themselves invite questions about their personal lives on a talk show. In this respect, Saif and Kareena showed what a balanced, happy, and mature relationship can look like. They are no strangers to public scrutiny, trolling, or judgement. Most recently, Saif’s relationship with his older children has been widely discussed in a negative light. Even so, whenever he appears publicly with Kareena, their chemistry, camaraderie, chivalry, and Pataudi royalty become the talking point.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor marked their second appearance on the show | Image: Screengrab