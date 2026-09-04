India's Got Latent 2: Medha Shankar Appears On Samay Raina's Show Amid Dating Rumours

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 has become a new venue where you can spot the celebs apart from the cafes and restaurants in Mumbai. The upcoming episode will see Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankar appearing as judges. Interestingly, this will be the first on-screen appearance of Medha and Samay amid dating rumours. Netizens are excited to see the 12th Fail actress on the judge panel.

Samay Raina invites Medha Shankar to India's Got Latent 2

Soon after, Netflix dropped the announcement regarding the upcoming episode. The fans flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement. A user wrote, "If they are dating, maaza aaye ga" Another wrote, "Samay and Netflix said, 'Let's cash the rumours and break the internet again." A third user wrote, “Panel pe babhi ji bhi aayi h".

Time and again, Samay and Medha have sparked dating rumours. Recently, they were spotted travelling together on a flight and at Mumbai airport. Earlier in July, they attended an event together. However, neither Samay nor Medha have commented on the rumours.

Varun Dhawan opens up about his stint at India's Got Latent 2

Sharing his experience of attending Latent, Varun said, "Comedy is a genre I love performing and enjoy watching as well. Samay's brand of comedy is so unpredictable that I wanted to experience it live. I had a great time and hopefully everyone on Netflix enjoys this special as much as I did."

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Netflix India also shared a funny clip from the episode on Instagram. In the clip, Varun was seen asking a contestant to perform an act. When the contestant sought a suggestion, a panellist cheekily remarked that while the contestant could act, the real question was whether Varun could do the same. The unexpected jibe had everyone laughing, with Varun taking the joke in good humour. He then turned to Samay Raina and invited him to join the performance.

Samay quipped, “Sab bante hain ek janwar,” before imitating Varun's side smile. Varun, taking the joke in good humour, joined in and recreated the same expression.

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