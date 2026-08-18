Sigma: Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Film Gets New Release Date, To Hit Theatres In October 2026

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil CM Vijay, is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Sigma. Starring Sundeep Kishan, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on July 31, but was postponed to avoid clashing with Jana Nayagan. On Tuesday, the makers announced the new release date.

When will Sigma release in theatres?

Lyca Productions took to its official Instagram handle and shared a new poster announcing the release date of the movie. Sigma will now hit the theatres worldwide on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The caption reads, "Mark the date for the heist on October 2. 💰 SIGMA is all set to light up the screens."

Soon after the makers announced the release date, users flooded the comment section expressing excitement. A user wrote, "We are waiting". Another wrote, "All the very best . Wishing you that sigma will be a blockbuster hit . And good luck". A third user wrote, "Sanjay’s garu vision 🔥 Sundeep’s screen presence 💥 This combo is going to set the screens on FIRE!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is also releasing on the same date, but will not directly clash at the box office as it is only available in Hindi. Whereas Sigma will release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

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All about Sigma

The film explores a hidden treasure, along with a high-stakes heist. In the press note, Jason explained the concept of Sigma, which captures the fearless, independent spirit of a 'sigma', an outlier who follows his own path.

Apart from Sundeep, the movie also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Yog Japee, Anbu Thasan, Kiran Konda, Sampath Raj and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan in pivotal roles. The music of the movie is composed by Thaman S.