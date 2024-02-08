Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:49 IST
Kannada Movies, Web Series To Watch On OTT In 2024: Kaatera, Kshetrapathi, SSE Side B & More
From Kaatera to Kshetrapathi, here are some of the highly-anticipated Kannada titles to watch on OTT this year. Check out the list.
In 2023, despite a successful year at the box office with hits like KGF: Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona, 777 Charlie, and Kantara, Kannada cinema faced challenges in securing a digital partnership. Over 50% of films released in 2023 are still awaiting OTT release due to streamers' reluctance after some titles underperformed.
Only a few found a place on platforms like Prime Video, Zee5 Kannada and Sun NXT, while others like Orchestra, Mysuru! and Daredevil Musthafa secured hybrid deals for a limited period. Towards the end of 2023, films like Tagaru Palya, Toby, and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye made it to OTT but notable releases like Kaatera, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B, Bad Manners still await their digital debut.
Kaatera
Set in the 70s, Darshan's Kaatera explores land reform laws and social issues with a streaming partnership confirmed with Zee5 Kannada. It is expected to be released on January 26.
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B
The sequel to a successful first part helmed by Rakshit Shetty, the movie remains unannounced on OTT despite its theatrical release. The film is expected to land on Amazon Prime Video.
Kshetrapathi
A film addressing agrarian issues, Kshetrapathi is led by Naveen Shankar and faces challenges in connecting with the audience. JioCinema is expected to stream it, although the date remains unconfirmed.
Kalave Mosagara
This action-based love story with Bharath Sagar might become the first direct-to-OTT release from Kannada in 2024 and will reportedly stream on Cinebazzar from February 14.
Rakshasa
This Prajwal Devaraj film in collaboration with director Lohith H has already secured satellite and digital partnerships through Sun Network, with a streaming date yet to be announced.
