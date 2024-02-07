Advertisement

Raveena Tandon is set to captivate audiences with yet another thriller series Karmma Calling. Prior to this the actor made her OTT debut with the web series Aranyak which was a massive success. Raveena Tandon is set to play the role of Indrani Kothari in the Ruchi Narain directorial. The storyline revolves around a glamorous queen of the 90s who is now married to a billionaire. Karmma Calling gives a compelling narrative to Indrani Kothari as her reign on Alibaug encounters a formidable adversary named Karma Talwar.

In a departure from her real-life persona, Raveena Tandon delves into the complexities of portraying Indrani Kothari in Karmma Calling. Reflecting on the similarities, she emphasises the shared love and protective instincts for family, paralleling her commitment to safeguarding her children. Additionally, Tandon admires and resonates with the character's fashion sense and glam quotient, drawing personal enjoyment from these aspects.

However, the distinction emerges as Tandon notes being poles apart from Indrani Kothari. She acknowledges the character's layered personality, engaging in actions that challenge her morals. While Tandon finds admiration in Indrani's glamor, she recognizes the character's nuanced and not entirely positive traits, adding depth to the portrayal.

Karmma Calling which has been produced by R.A.T films, directed by Ruchi Narain, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 26. Adapted for an Indian audience, the series brings together a stellar cast, including Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, and Piyush Khati in pivotal roles. The series is a thrilling adaptation of the popular American show Revenge, immersing viewers in a world of glitz and glamour, replete with deceit and betrayal. Known for its grandeur, scale, and glamorous outlook, Karmma Calling promises a riveting narrative within the affluent Kothari family and the intricate webs of conspiracies surrounding them.

In Karmma Calling, Raveena Tandon's dynamic portrayal as Indrani Kothari adds depth to the series, blending suspense, drama, and the allure of the glamorous world in which the story unfolds. The anticipation builds for this gripping thriller set to grace screens soon.

