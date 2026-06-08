Karuppu OTT Release: Suriya's ₹300 Crore Hit Film To Make Digital Debut In Less Than A Month

Karuppu OTT Release Date: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's starrer performed well at the box office despite losing out on a valuable day owing to the production house. The film was well received by the audience and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 and of Suriya's career trajectory. It was believed that the makers would release the film on OTT after a few weeks, given the successful run at the box office. However, it is returning in just four weeks of the release.

When and where to watch Karuppu online?

The official Instagram page of streaming giant Amazon Prime Video announced that the film will stream on June 12, which is coming Friday. The dubbed version of Karuppu - Veerabhadrudu - will also stream on the same date. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. "God mode ON 🔥#KaruppuOnPrime, June 12," read the caption.

Soon after, the Suriya fans flooded the comment section in excitement. A user wrote, "@actorsuriya sir's mayhem now in Hindi! I willl be seatedddd." Another writes, "Repeat mode to watch, its just a fan girl thing,cut and right." A third user wrote, "Still running housefull in many theatres (Watched Yesterday 3rd time in Housefull show)".

Karuppu box office mayhem

Upon release, Karuppu earned ₹15.50 crore in India. However, over the opening weekend, the film showed growth and performed well. In the opening weekend, the film minted ₹188.32 crore worldwide. With this, the film set the second-highest opening weekend box office record of Suriya's career, and is also the highest opening weekend box office record for a Tamil-language film so far in 2026. On May 29, the makers announced that Karuppu's global box office had reached ₹300 crore.

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Directed by RJ Balaji, the film also starred him alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in pivotal roles. The film release on May 15.