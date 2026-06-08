DYK Varun Dhawan Rejected This ₹400 Crore National Award-Winning Film Starring Tabu

Varun Dhawan, in a recent interaction, opened up about one such film he regrets rejecting, and it later went on to become one of the biggest hits of Bollywood. Not just this, it also won several National Film Awards, including Best Actor.

Varun Dhawan regrets passing on Andhadhun

During an interaction with YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt, Varun revealed that he was the first choice for Andhadhun, which later went to Ayushmann Khurrana. He said, "I said no to a good film, which became a very good film, Andhadhun. But I was filming for something else, so I couldn't do it." He further revealed that the original cast was supposed to include him and Kangana Ranaut. "And the original cast of the film was supposed to be me and Kangana Ranaut," he shared.

Netizens react to Varun Dhawan's claims

The clip is now going viral on the internet, attracting netizens' reactions to Varun's revelations. A user wrote, "What a miss, omg. But Tabu was a better choice than Kangana anyway." Another wrote, "Ayushmann was perfect for the role imo, VD can't do subtle comedy." A third user wrote, "He might not have performed it better than Ayushmann, of course, but he would have been decent, and I personally would have been excited to watch this pair back then."

All about Andhadhun

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun was a black comedy crime thriller starring Tabu, Ayushmann, and Radhika Apte. The film tells the story of a piano player (who acts as blind) who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a retired actor.

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The film won widespread critical acclaim and earned ₹457 crore worldwide. It became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2018. The film was also remade in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages. It won three National Film Awards in categories - Best Hindi Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor.