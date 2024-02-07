Advertisement

Konkona Sen Sharma, who recently featured in the web series Killer Soup co-starring Manoj Bajpyaee, revealed that she is against OTT censorship. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Konkona Sen Sharma shared her opinion about OTT censorship after people accused OTT of promoting violence and vulgarity. The actress explained that she doesn't believe in censorship at all.

A file photo of Konkona Sen Sharma | Image: Instagram

Konkona Sen Sharma says she is against OTT censorship

During the interview, Konkona Sen Sharma was asked that some people have been accusing OTT of promoting violence and vulgarity. The same people have also been demanding censorship. Sharing her opinion on the same, she said, "I don't believe in censorship at all. Of course, shows must be rated U/A or PG-13, so that parents will know what can children watch and what not. But when it comes to adults, there should be no censorship. If people over 18 can vote and choose their leaders and life partners, then why can't they choose their content? There should be a clear warning that it is not suitable for children or that it is violent or sexual, but that's that. After that, I believe adults can make their own decisions."

Konkona Sen Sharma talks about rise of OTT

Expressing her satisfaction with the rise of OTT platforms, Konkona talked about the freedom they offer in terms of format and content. She appreciates the opportunity to explore diverse roles that may not adhere to traditional theatrical formulas, providing a significant advantage for actors like herself.

She said, “I have actually been able to do great work and roles that I have been excited about, thanks to OTT. It gives us a lot of room to play with in terms of format, and in terms of content, especially with the films which are slightly not sticking to some kind of formula, which don't have to check certain boxes in order to have a theatrical release. So this is very beneficial for actors like me."

Konkana’s Killer Soup is a blend of thriller, dark comedy and bizarre elements which released on Netflix on January 11.

(With inputs from IANS)