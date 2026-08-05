Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: Know Finalists, Streaming Platform, Time, Cash Prize And More About The Show

Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: The reality based show-hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, has finally reached its last stage, with the audience awaiting the winner among the five finalists. The grand finale will go on-air today, August 5 and ahead of it, we have brought you the detailed information about the finalists, time, cash prize and more.

Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: 5 Finalists

Shivangi Joshi

Shreya Kalra

Ram Kapoor

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Yogesh Rawat

Shilpa Shinde

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Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: When and where to watch

Viewers can watch the grand finale exclusively on Netflix from 8 PM onwards today, August 5. According to the latest promo, the finale will feature celebs and journalists on the panel. They will be asking them questions before casting their votes. This will lead to a final set of challenges to prove their worth on Final Redemption Day.

Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: Prize Money

The winner of Lock Upp 2 will take home a cash prize of staggering ₹1 crore. This is a steep increase from the first season of the show. Premiered in 2022, Lock Upp season 1 streamed on MX Player and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the show and took home ₹20 lakh as a cash prize.