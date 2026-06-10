Lock Upp Season 2: When And Where To Watch Ektaa Kapoor's Show

Lock Upp is all set to return with the second season. On Wednesday, the makers announced the reality-based show and revealed the streaming date. The video shows Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in a mysterious prison setting. Earlier, the show streamed on ALTT Balaji. The platform came under the scanner owing to its obscene, vulgar, and sexually explicit content. Last year in July, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered to black the platform. Hence, this year, the show will stream on a different platform.

When and where to watch Lock Upps Season 2

The teaser opens with Farah and Riteish introduced as Prisoner No. 06 and Prisoner No. 27, respectively. They are seen inside separate jail cells before coming face-to-face. They can be seen sharing serious glances and playful smirks. Towards the end, the "To Be Continued" message flashed.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote in the caption, "Do khaas mehmaan. Ek Lock Upp” Watch Lock Upp - Sach Ya Saza from 27 June, Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM, only on Netflix.”

The first season was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. It seems the second season will be hosted by not one but two hosts - Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same. Also, they haven't revealed the names of the participants.

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Winner of Lock Upp 1

The first season winner was comedian Munawar Faruqui, while the participants, such as Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey and Shivam Sharma, frequently made headlines during the show's run.