Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer To Stream On JioHotstar From...

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release Date: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is basking in the success of her recently released film Maa Inti Bangaaram, an action comedy drama helmed by BV Nandini Reddy. The film made history by becoming the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film, surpassing Rudhramadevi. After enjoying its success at the box office, the film is all set to debut on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram online?

Maa Inti Bangaaram is all set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 17, as per the norm in Telugu cinema. The official Instagram handle of the streaming giant announced with the caption, "July 17th Okokkodni kodathamu chudu... Prematho abbaaa (Watch the way we hit people…with love) #MaaIntiBangaaram streaming from July 17th on JioHotstar! #MaaIntiBangaaramOnJioHotstar.”

The film will be available in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

All about Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note. Speaking about the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage," as per a press release.

Advertisement

Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in pivotal roles. Released on June 19, the film has grossed ₹100 crore worldwide, officially entering the 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, Samantha is all set to welcome her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru this year. She will be taking a maternity break after the birth of the baby.