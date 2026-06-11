Made In India: A Titan Story Receives Overwhelming Love; T-Series Films & Almighty Motion Picture Continue To Back Meaningful & Impactful Storytelling

5 Million Views In 5 Days, to a special tribute by the Amul brand to a special commemorative postcard and envelope inspired by the series, honouring a story that has resonated deeply with viewers across the country.

Made In India: A Titan Story has opened to an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike, with viewers praising its inspiring narrative, compelling performances, and emotionally rooted storytelling. Starring Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Kaveri Seth, and Lakshvir Saran. Streaming worldwide on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video, the series is produced by T-Series Films & Almighty Motion Picture. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prabhleen Sandhu, along with T-Series co-producer (films) & Head of Originals- Shiv Chanana, the show is written by Karan Vyas and directed by Robbie Grewal based on Vinay Kamat’s book Titan: Inside India’s most successful consumer brand - rights acquired by Producer Sunil Bohra.

With Made In India: A Titan Story, T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture lean into grounded storytelling that humanises the corporate world, choosing authenticity, emotional nuance, and layered character arcs over heightened drama and spectacle. Continuing this vision, Producer Bhushan Kumar and Sunil Bohra's Almighty Motion Picture are also developing the inspiring story of the iconic Tata family. Additionally, they have acquired the adaptation rights to the upcoming book Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V. G. Siddhartha and are producing many more inspirational narratives together.

From earning appreciation across the globe to clocking 4.5 million views within just five days of release, the show has struck a strong chord with audiences. Even the AMUL brand joined the celebrations with a special topical tribute in its signature witty style, featuring the tagline: “Made In India – A Bitin’ Story. Ghadi Ghadi Khao.”

Advertisement

Adding to the recognition, the Department of Posts, Government of India, unveiled a special commemorative postcard and envelope inspired by the series, honouring a story that has resonated deeply with viewers across the country.

What has further fascinated audiences is the level of authenticity, preparation, and detailing that went into bringing the world of 'Made In India : A Titan Story' alive on screen.

Advertisement

Read the unknown facts about the series to dive into more details: Did You Know?

a) The production team reportedly worked extensively on period detailing, from costumes and office interiors to old advertising aesthetics and industrial setups, to recreate the India of the late 70s and 80s.

b) Jim Sarbh revealed that nearly 80–90% of his career has involved portraying real-life personalities, making Made In India another addition to his growing list of biographical roles.

c) Naseeruddin Shah came to set so prepared that co-stars revealed several scenes were locked in the very first take.

d) The creators (Tseries films) used classic Hindi songs throughout the series to recreate the emotional nostalgia and atmosphere of 1980s India.

e) With very little archival footage available of real-life Titan founder Xerxes Desai, Jim Sarbh relied heavily on research, conversations, and instinct to build the character authentically.

f) Jim Sarbh refused to use a wig for the role and instead shaved half his head every day to portray Xerxes Desai’s balding look with realism. The actor admitted he had to constantly wear caps and hats off-camera during the shoot.

g) The makers incorporated archival footage, retro Bollywood music, vintage aesthetics, and old-school production design to recreate the mood of post-independence India.

h) Critics have praised director Robbie Grewal for turning a story about watches into an emotionally engaging and mainstream OTT drama, despite the subject being considered unconventional for the format.